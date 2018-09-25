Nollywood Actor, Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator, Six Others Jailed For Fraud

Published:

It was harvest of convictions for the EFCC Benin Zonal Office of , September 24, 2018 as seven persons who were arraigned on separate count charges for different offences were convicted and sentenced to various jail term by the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.





One of the convicts, Ekoh Noel was arraigned on a one count charge of obtaining by false pretence. He was said to have impersonated and represented himself as Mike Ezuruonye, a popular Nollywood Star, on Facebook to defraud his victims.





Upon his arraignment, the convict pleaded guilty to the charge. In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Larry Aso Peters, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.





However, defence counsel, N.I. Oriazowanlan pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the convict was a first time offender and also to consider the plea bargain between the defence and the prosecution. Justice P. I. Ajoku convicted and sentenced the defendant to one year imprisonment.





Similarly, the court sentenced the duo of Favour Ojefia and Alex Igbinidu to six months imprisonment. While Ojefia, who pleaded guilty to a one count charge, fraudulently obtained goods worth N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) only, from one Imasuen Christian Osahon of Just Cute Ventures, Igbinidu also defrauded same Just Cute Ventures.





Also convicted by the court was Odiete Jude Erowhow, who also bagged six months imprisonment for fraudulently obtaining by trick the sum of N426,000.(Four Hundred and Twenty Six Thousand Naira) only from one Sunday Ogba.

