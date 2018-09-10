Nobody Could Have Done Better Than Buhari In The Area Of Security And Economy..Ngige

Published:

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says he expects Nigerians to be applauding President Muhammadu Buhari, saying ”because God has used Buhari and some of us to make Nigeria work.”





According to the minister, who is a former governor of Anambra state, Nigeria would have been worse off if Buhari was not elected in 2015.





Ngige, who was speaking with newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra, on Sunday, was reacting to assertions that Buhari had failed in areas of security and economy.





“Don’t just talk about that. We are wonderful with the economy; nobody, I mean no person would have done better than this present government in those two areas,” Ngige said.





”I want you to take something away and that thing is that any other person handling this situation; economy, security, it would have been worse.”





The minister also said that ”we came in and oil nosedived to 37 dollars a barrel with a production of 600,000 per day, a drop from 2.2 million and yet we managed the economy out of recession.





“Nigerians should be clapping for us on daily basis, and after thanking God, they should thank us. Yes, because God has used Buhari and some of us to make Nigeria work.”

