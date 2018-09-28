NNPC To Erect Diagnostic Centres, Public Hospital

Published:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has revealed that it is building new hospitals and diagnostic centers across the country.





A statement by the body on Thursday noted that the projects would be erected in some of its unutilized plots of land.





According to the NNPC, it had set a five-year gestation period for the project to make an impact on the country’s healthcare.





“All current NNPC clinics fall under this scheme and are presently being upgraded to reflect the new realities,” the statement said.





It further noted that “The third leg of the medical project, which has been designated as ‘new business’, involves locations where state-of-the-art hospitals and diagnostic centres will be constructed on NNPC unutilised pieces of land in Kaduna, Mosimi and Port Harcourt for commercial purposes.”

Share This