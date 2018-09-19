Nnamdi Kanu Is In London, Hale And Hearty - Orji Kalu

Published:

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is in London, according to former Abia state Governor Orji Kalu.





Kalu said the IPOB leader left Nigeria during the Operation Python Dance in the South East in 2017.





He spoke on Tuesday during a visit to a former Military President Ibrahim Babangida in Minna, the Niger State capital.





He said, “Nnamdi Kanu is where I told you he is, he is in London. He is safe.”





The former governor noted that the visit to Babangida was to canvass support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.





And on the crisis over the mode of primary to be adopted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kalu noted that such was part of the political process.





“Crisis is what makes political development. There must be crisis and there must be solution.”

