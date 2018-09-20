NLC To Commence Nationwide Strike September 26

Published:





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says its members will commence nationwide industrial action alongside civil society organisations on Wednesday, September 26, except the tripartite committee completes its assignment on the new minimum wage.





NLC made this declaration in a statement read by its President Comrade Ayuba Wabba on Wednesday after its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.





In the statement, Wabba expressed disappointment at the manner in which members of the new minimum wage tripartite committee on the side of federal government unilaterally adjourned the meeting on the day the committee was expected to complete its assignment.





Wabba said: “the NEC noted that this is against the principle of collective bargaining as provided in ILO conventions 98 and 131on minimum wage setting process, which Nigeria had domesticated.





"NEC has resolved that at the expiration of the 14 days industrial action notice issued to the federal government over the new minimum wage issue, and the demand of the organised labour was not met, NEC has given NAC and the leadership of organised labour the power to declare appropriate industrial action or any action it deems necessary.





"NEC in session accordingly approved and applauded the organised labour for taken a proactive step by issuing a statutory 14 days industrial action notice to preserve the sanctity of the collective bargaining process, and the demand for the tripartite committee to reconvene within a set period to finalise its report in line with the principle of collective bargaining.





"NEC resolves that all its affiliates unions and the 36 state councils of Congress and the FCT and joint action front communicate the decision of NEC to their members and all workers.”

