NIMET Predicts Nationwide Rainfalls, Thunderstorm For Today

Published:

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted that they would be a nation-wide rainfall and thunderstorm on Monday.





According to NiMET’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Sunday, there would be localized morning thunderstorms over cities like Yola, Bauchi, Ibi, Makurdi, Minna, Jalingo and Abuja.





It added that there are 60% chances of more rains in 2018





“Later in the day, there are prospects of rains over most parts of the inland and coastal cities with day and night temperatures of 29 to 31 and 20 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively,” NiMet predicted

Share This