Nigeria’s Foreign Debt Hits $22bn - NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the country’s foreign and domestic debts stood at $22.08bn and N15.63tn, respectively at the end of the second quarter of 2018.





Figures from the NBS released on Thursday revealed that Lagos State had the largest share of the foreign and local debts among the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.





The NBS stated, “The Nigerian states and federal debt stock data as of 30th of June, 2018 reflected that the country’s foreign and domestic debts stood at $22.08bn and N15.63tn, respectively. Further disaggregation of Nigeria’s foreign debt showed that $10.88bn of the debt was multilateral; $274.98m was bilateral (AFD) and another $2.12bn bilateral from the Exim Bank of China, JICA, India and KFW, while $8.80bn was commercial.





"Lagos State has the highest foreign debt profile among the 36 states and the FCT, accounting for 34.17 percent, while Edo (6.57 percent), Kaduna (5.48 per cent), Cross River (4.56 percent) and Bauchi (3.18 percent), followed closely.





"Similarly, the total domestic debt was N3.48tn, with Lagos State accounting for 14.88 percent of the total domestic debt stock, while Anambra State has the least debt in this category with a contribution of 0.08 percent to the total domestic debt stock.”





On the domestic debt stock of the states and the FCT, the NBS data revealed that Lagos owed N517.367bn; Delta, N222.680bn; Akwa Ibom, N179.714bn; while Kaduna had N75.606bn.





The statistics also revealed that Abia owed N57.467bn; Adamawa, N67.460bn; Anambra, N2.612bn; Bauchi, N78.076bn; and Bayelsa, N123.031bn.





The NBS statistics further revealed that the Federal Government’s domestic debt stock totalled N12.151tn during the period under review.





A breakdown of the figure showed that FGN Bonds amounted to N8.927tn or 73.47 per cent; Nigerian Treasury Bills totalled N2.953tn or 24.31 percent; Nigerian Treasury Bonds, N150.988bn or 1.24 percent; while the FGN Savings Bond was N8.521bn or 0.07 percent.





Others are FGN Sukuk of N100bn or 0.82 percent and FGN Green Bond of N10.690bn or 0.09 percent.

