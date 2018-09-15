Nigeria’s Ambassador To Qatar Is Dead

Published:

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Dr. Bawa Abdullahi Wase is dead.





The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Elias-Fatile, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said Wase, a non-career ambassador from Plateau State, had been sick for a while until his death on Friday night.





The late envoy would be buried in Doha at 7.00pm (local time) today.





“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, received the news of his death with shock and prayed that God grant his family and the nation the fortitude to bear the great loss,” the statement added.

