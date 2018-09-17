Nigerians Are In Trouble Under Buhari - Kwankwaso

Published:

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (PDP-Kano Central) has stated that Nigeria is in trouble under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Speaking to stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto, the presidential aspirant of the PDP decried the president constant travelling while Nigerians were being killed.





The former Kano State governor urged Nigerians to do the right thing by voting out Buhari in 2019.





Kwankwaso said: “Everybody knows that Nigeria is in trouble now than ever before. Over 100 Nigerians were killed in a single day, yet the president goes for holidays. Most young people in Nigeria are now jobless.





“We thought things were bad before now. However, we now have the opportunity to compare things ourselves. 2015 was better than what we have in Nigeria today.”

