Nigerian Workers Treated As Slaves - NLC Alleges

Nigerian workers are treated as slaves in the country, the Akwa Ibom State Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Iboro Ibara has claimed.





The organised labour had embarked on strike to press home their demand for the adoption of a new minimum wage.





And Ibara who spoke in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital on Thursday in reaction to the compliance level with the strike.





He noted that Nigerian workers are not paid wages commensurate with economic realities in the country.





“I don’t think it is a matter of compliance. Every worker in Nigeria knows that he or she is not earning a living wage. It is not a question of compliance,” the labour leader told NAN.





”It is that workers across the country are angry. All offices are under lock and key, you cannot expect to see any worker.





“They have been angry for years, this is slavery; we do not even need to compel the workers to join the strike.”





According to him, “Every worker is angrily at homes. They (workers) are looking for avenues to explode. The slavery in this country is too much.





“We are talking about living wage here, what we are calling a minimum wage is not even living wage.





“The Government should be happy that we have even condescend to a level of even accepting this minimum that cannot be called a living wage.





“So, no worker will go to work in Akwa Ibom State until we receive contrary directive from our National Headquarters.”

