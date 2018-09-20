Nigerian Troops Well-Equipped To Face Any Terrorist Group – Army

Published:





The Nigerian army says the military is winning the war against terrorism in the country and is well-equipped to defeat Boko Haram insurgents.





In a statement issued on Wednesday by the acting director of defence information John Agim, the military expressed concern about “mischievous reports” aimed at discrediting the efforts of troops in the north-east.





Agim released the statement in reaction to a Reuters report which said Nigerian troops were struggling in the fight against Islamic State in West Africa.





The director of information said the report “was calculated to dampen the spirit of the troops at the theatres of operation and to demean the successes recorded so far in the war against terrorism.





"It is more worrisome when such an ill-informed report is coming from a supposedly credible news agency expected to be a partner in progress.





"It agitates the mind whether the reporter is working in isolation or speaking the mind of its sponsors.

