Nigerian Couple Arrested In USA For Starving Son To Death

A Nigerian couple has been arrested in the US for allegedly allowing their teenage son to starve to death and his brother to become severely emaciated during a religious fast.Wisconsin prosecutors charged Kehinde Omosebi, 49, and Titilayo Omosebi, 48, with child neglect causing death and child neglect causing great bodily harm. Both charges are felonies and carry a combined maximum sentence of 37 years in prison .Reedsburg Police Chief Timothy Becker says the father went to the police station Sunday to report the death of his 15-year-old son. When police arrived at the family's home they found the dead teen and an extremely emaciated 11-year-old boy.The mother was also found to be emaciated.Becker said the father told police he was a minister affiliated with Cornerstone Reformation Ministries and that the family had started a religious fast on July 19. Investigators do not believe the father is a minister and made up the name of the ministry.Becker says police do not believe the father is a minister..The younger boy and his mother were brought to the hospital. The mother refused treatment, citing religious reasons, and was taken to the Sauk County Jail.The 11-year-old is in protective custody at Children’s Hospital in Madison.