Nigerian Becomes World Highest Paid Robotics Engineer

26-year-old Nigerian, Adekunle Becomes World Highest Paid Robotics EngineerSilas Adekunle, a 26-year-old Nigerian, credited for building the world’s first gaming robot, has just become the highest paid in the field of Robotic engineering.Adekunle achieved this feat after signing a new deal with the world’s reputable software manufacturers, Apple Inc.Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Adekunle studied in Nigeria before relocating to the UK as a teenager.After completing his secondary school education, he proceeded to the University of the West of England where he graduated with a first class graduate in Robotics.In 2013, he founded Reach Robotics and developed a lot of experience on robotics within a space of four years.