Nigeria Will Sign 25 Agreements With China During Buhari's Visit – Presidency

The governments of Nigeria and China would sign more agreements before the end of the 7th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the Presidency has said.





President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu made this known on Monday, while reacting to China’s pledge to provide $60 billion to finance Africa’s development.





The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, had announced on Monday that the Asian giant would spend the aforementioned amount to finance Africa.





“Agreements are already being signed. As of today, eight agreements have been signed and we expect that about 25 of such agreements will be signed before the delegation returns to Nigeria,” Shehu said during Politics Today on Channels TV..





The President’s media aide also says that Nigeria hopes to draw more financial support from China, to drive key infrastructural projects.





He said, “Following the last summit in South Africa, the investment by China in Nigeria in -particular has more than doubled, with the increasing financing of infrastructure, railway, roads, bridges and power. So, on a government to government level, we expect that we will be drawing a lot more financing from China for key infrastructural projects.”





The Forum kicked off on Monday with Buhari in attendance, alongside some government officials and state governors.

