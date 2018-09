Published:

Presidential aspirant and publisher of saharareporters Omoyele Sowore has vowed to export marijuana if elected President.Hear him during a town hall meeting recently."When I become President, I will not only legalize Igbo (Weed/Marijuana) but I'll also make sure that Nigeria exports it to other countries.. Ekiti State grows some of the best weeds in the world"..According to him Marijuana will be a huge foreign exchange earner for Nigeria because it's used for the cure of cancer in developed countries