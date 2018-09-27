Nigeria Urges US, Russia Others To Give Up Nuclear Weapons

Published:

Nigerian has called on nuclear-armed States to dismantle and renounce their weapons in order to avoid catastrophic consequences on humanity.





The country’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Mohammed Monguno, a retired major general, made the call at a High Level Plenary meeting in New York.





The meeting was held to mark the International Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.





It was held on the sidelines of the ongoing 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly.





Monguno said: “It is in this light that Nigeria calls on all States, particularly nuclear weapons States, to take into consideration, the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the use of these weapons on human health, the environment and vital economic resources among others.





“States who (have) such weapons should also take necessary measures aimed at dismantling them.





“Nuclear weapons remain the ultimate agents of mass destruction, and their total elimination should be the final objective of all disarmament processes within the broad spectrum of goals being pursued by the UN.”





Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, signed the Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty in September 2018, joining dozens of other countries that signed the treaty to ban nuclear weapons.





The leading nuclear-armed States are the United States, Russia, United Kingdom, France and China, who make up the UN Permanent Security Council,

