Nigeria U17 Team Qualifies For 2019 AFCON

Nigeria has qualified for the 2019 Africa U-17 Championship after beating Ghana 3-1 on penalties in the final of the WAFU qualifying tournament.





The game, played on Saturday at Niamey in Niger, ended 1-1 after regular time.





Ghana went ahead with a goal in the 54th minute of the clash with the Eaglets making things level some minutes later via Akinkunmi Amoo.





As both sides battle for a goal produced nothing, the game was now taken to penalties where the Nigerians succeeded 3-1.





Nigeria will now joins seven other teams to fight for a place at the 2019 U-17 World Cup.

