Nigeria Needs A Highly Educated And Competent President – Gov. Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson says Nigeria is in need of a highly educated and competent President.Governor Dickson said the time had come for Nigeria to be led by a visionary leader, a nation builder and a Democrat.The governor was quoted in a statement by Fidelis Soriwei, his Special Adviser, Media Relations to have made this comment while playing the host to a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal, and members of his campaign team at the Government House, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.Governor Dickson said time had come for Nigeria to produce a detribalised consensus builder as President with a consciousness that he had a responsibility to all Nigerians.The Bayelsa governor noted that those in leadership positions in the county had a key responsibility to rescue the country come 2019.His words: “Nigeria needs a competent leader, an educated leader. I know you all; all your certificates are genuine. Nigeria needs a nation builder, a bridge builder. Nigeria needs a democrat and I know you are all of these.“The nation needs a detribalised consensus builder who knows that he has a responsibility to all; we have got a responsibility to rescue this nation,” he added.