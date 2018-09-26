NFF Announce New Venue For Eagles, Libya Match

Published:

The venue for Nigeria’s Group E 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home with Libya has been moved from Kaduna to Uyo, an official of the team has said.





The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had earlier confirmed that the October 10 match would be played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.





But CKN News understands that the football house moved the match from Kaduna because the venue was not ready for hosting of the qualifier.





“Yes the match would now hold at the Uyo Stadium as the Kaduna Stadium has not been certified ready for the tie,” Toyin Ibitoye, Super Eagles media officer, said.





It was learned, according to KweseESPN, that an NFF delegation visited the Uyo Stadium last week and found the pitch in good condition.

