Newly Crowned Black Beauty Queen Declared Wanted For Stabbing Her White Lover

Police in Lusaka have launched a man hunt for recently crowned Miss Universe Zambia, Melba Shakabozha after she allegedly stabbed her white lover, Maji and took off with his money.





According to a report filed at the Lusaka Central Police, Melba stabbed her Finnish lover, Maji in his stomach twice before stealing his money. Maji lost alot of blood and was unconscious.





He was discovered by one of the hotel waiters who reported to the manager, and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, upon gaining conscious, Maji narrated his story to the police who opened a case against Melba and her mobile phone has so far gone off.





Melba was crowned winner of Miss Universe Zambia 2018 just a few weeks ago. She was on a holiday in Mauritius as one of her prize, where the incident occured.

