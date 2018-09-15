New DSS DG Bichi Resumes Duty

Published:

Yusuf Bichi, the new director-general of Department of State Services(DSS), took control of the secret service on Friday.





Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the agency, said Bichi addressed the management of the organisation at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.





He solicited support of members of the agency.





“While calling for stronger ties among the staff, he pledged to work with them as a team,” Afunanya said in a statement.





“He stated that his vision is to build a well disciplined, professional and highly motivated DSS with particular reference to staff welfare.”





Bichi also affirmed that the service would support government agenda on rebuilding the economy, stamping out insecurity and fighting corruption.





He implored the management to ensure that the service respects rule of law and human rights.





President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Bichi on Thursday.





The agency had been under the headship of Matthew Seiyefa since 7 August when Lawal Daura, former director-general of the agency, was sacked by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for sending DSS operatives to mount a blockade of the national assembly.





Bichi’s career in the service spanned a period of 35 years during which he served in different commands and formations.





“He is an astute and versatile administrator; a highly detribalised Nigerian and an intelligence officer of immense repute,” Afunanya said.





“He indeed possesses a high level experience and exposure that will no doubt reposition and make the Service one that Nigerians and personnel will be proud of.”

