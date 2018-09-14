New DSS DG Appointment: Buhari Is an Irredeemable Irredentist..Donald Duke

Published:

A Presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Donald Duke, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as an irredeemable irredentist.





CKN News had reported that Yusuf Magaji Bichi had been appointed as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) by President Buhari.





Confirming Bichi’s appointment on Thursday evening, Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu said the appointee was a core Secret Service operative.





He said Bichi, whose appointment takes immediate effect, had undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.





Reacting in a post on his Twitter handle, the former Cross River governor stated that Buhari has gone against the clamor to broaden the heads of the nations security framework.





He wrote: “PMB has just appointed Yusuf Magaji Bichi as substantive DG SSS.





“Against the clamour to broaden the heads of our nations security framework, PMB has proven himself an irredeemable irredentist. SAD!!!”

