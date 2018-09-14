New DSS Boss: Why Buhari Appointed A Northerner - Federal Government

Published:

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not lopsided in appointments made into public offices.





Some sections of Nigerians have accused Buhari of being sectional in his appointment of heads of the nations security apparatus, following the appointment of Yusuf Bichi as the new Director-General of Department of State Service (DSS).





Speaking during an advocacy earlier today, the minister stated that the president cannot be judged only on isolated case of the security sector.





Lai Mohammed said: “Those talking about balancing and federal character should stop focusing on one aspect.





“Let us see how many Permanent Secretaries, Director-Generals and Executive Directors and Heads of Parastatals we have in Nigeria today and where they come from.





“This will give us a more insight to the fact that this administration is not lopsided in appointments.





“We should stop looking at only one side to make our judgment and anywhere we notice any lopsidedness government will correct it.”

