NDLEA Arrests Lebanese Chef For Running Drug Ring In Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday arrested a Lebanese Chef, Charbel Chalouhi, for allegedly using and dealing in drugs at his residence on number 18, Wahab Ogunbambo Street, off Simeon Akinlonu Crescent, Victoria Island.





According to report, Chalouhi was arrested following an intelligence report that he was involved in hard drugs. He was trailed by NDLEA officers at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Lagos Command, Ikeja.





Thereafter, he was taken to his home where 1kg of cocaine from recovered.“I was just walking on the street and I saw the NDLEA officials when they came in. I saw the event.





When they came, they invaded his house, not even his house alone, they went to other houses too. But when they got to know that he was the one, they checked him and they took him away. He joined the NDLEA officials in their car.” a resident of the area where the suspect lives said.





Speaking further, the resident said “People in this area have been very careful about complaining to law enforcement agencies about the activities of drug dealers, because such people can be very dangerous. If they get to know that you reported them, you could be harmed. People are living in fear, so the NDLEA should save us, save Nigerian youths.”





Another witness said some Lebanese in the country were putting pressure on the NDLEA to free Chalouhi.“Since his arrest, different Lebanese and top politicians have been calling the Lagos State Area Command and pressurising the investigating officer to drop the case.





Most importantly, for the security of our Nigerian youths and the prevention of the drug trading Lebanese cartel on the streets of Lekki, Victoria Island and Ikoyi, this case should be used to set an example to foreigners taking over our streets with hard drugs.” the eyewitness said.





The NDLEA’s Airport Command spokesperson, Mr Ahmed Garba, said he was not aware of the incident, but NDLEA Lagos Area Commander Aliu Suleiman, confirmed Chalouhi’s arrest.“We are still investigating,” Suleiman said.

