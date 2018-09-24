National Assembly Moves Resumption Date Again To October 9th

Published:

The National Assembly has postponed its resumption from the ongoing two-month annual recess to October 9, 2018.

The federal legislature, which went on summer recess in July, was scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

A top source told our correspondent that the decision followed a meeting by the leadership of the National Assembly on Sunday night.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori, in a statement issued shortly after the meeting, announced the postponement.

The statement read, “This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 25th September, has been postponed to Tuesday, 9th October, due to the activities of the primaries of the political parties.

“All distinguished senators and honourable members are expected to resume plenary session by 10am on the 9th of October, please.”

It has been earlier reported on September 9 on how some lawmakers called on the leadership of both chambers to extend their resumption from September 25 to the second week of October.



A cross section of the lawmakers from both the Senate and House of Representatives had explained that the September 25 earlier fixed was no longer feasible.

