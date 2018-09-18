National Assembly Committee Begins Work On Bill Rejected By Buhari

Published:





The National Assembly has started work on the Electoral Act 2010 Amendment Bill that President Muhammadu Buhari rejected.





The president had sent back the bill to the legislature over drafting issues.





The joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill announced in Abuja on Monday that the panel was now considering the issues raised by Buhari.





Speaking to newsmen, the Chairman of the joint committee, Senator Suleiman Nazif noted that it would be the fourth time that the committee would be working on the bill, which had been rejected by Buhari two times.





He said: “I know that this committee is in the eye of the storm and Nigerians are desirous and expecting to hear from us. Here we are, again, trying to address the Electoral Act for the fourth time. Nigerians will recall that there was a first Electoral Act (amendment bill), the second and the third one. And if we pass this one, it will be the fourth one.





"I believe that what we are doing is in the best interest of this country. It will address all the fears and we will ensure that we equip INEC with what is necessary and what will ensure free and fair elections in 2019.”

