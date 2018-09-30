My Sex Is Worth More Than N50m - Toke Makinwa

Published:





Media personality and author Toke Makinwa has left many shocked after she revealed that her private part is worth more than N50m.





The 33-year-old disclosed this while reacting to a random question asked by a Twitter user.





When @Frank_LeanXV asked: 'Take this 50 million naira and leave my child alone. Reply as a boyfriend/girlfriend.'





Toke replied: 'Just 50 million naira????? Oga iz like you are on a mad something Mshewwwwww. I will get pregnant and have a child so I can be in your lives forever ???????? 50 million dollars then we can talk.'





Surprised by her response, TV presenter Michelle Dede wrote: 'Your caption.'





In the tweets which have since been deleted, Toke then replied to her writing: yes oooo only 50 million naira??? My pu**y is worth more,'

