My Greatest Weakness Is Women - Married Pastor Admits

A Ghanaian pastor has admitted to committing adultery and explained that he can't help it because women are his greatest weakness.





Prophet Nigel Gaisie, who is the leader and founder of True Fire Prophetic Ministries in Ghana, disclosed his weakness in a recent interview on Zylofon FM’s Taxi Driver show.





“My greatest weakness is women, they make advances at me all the time but, I try to remain focused,” he said.





However, he confessed to falling for this temptation sometimes, even though he's married and with children.





“I am hooked with a child but I have fallen for these temptations several times,” he said during the interview.

