My First Acting Role Earned Me 60k ..Popular Yoruba Actor Wale Akorede aka Okunnu

Popular comic actor, Wale Akorede aka Okunnu, has opened up on the day he would never forget in his over two decades of acting career.





In an interview, the 50-year old actor said he was so happy the day he was paid 60 kobo after a movie role and that he almost ran mad .





“The first time I received money for acting was in 1984 and I was paid 60 kobo . When I was given the money , I almost ran mad . I was very impressed and encouraged to do the job; presently , I earn well for most of the roles I play , ” he said.





Also speaking on what makes him look younger than his age , said, “God is the one who strengthens me ; I don ’ t eat much but I take multivitamins to take care of myself. ” Popular for his comical roles in movies, Okunnu however doesn’t feel caged by such.





“I don ’ t feel stereotyped by playing such roles because I can still take up any role. I have played all sorts of roles in movies . But the funny thing is that even when I do serious roles, people still laugh because of the stereotype , ” he said with a smile .





Okunnu also spoke on why he would never stop acting .





“I am always happy; I don ’ t allow challenges to weigh me down. I loved acting as a child but my parents were not in support of it. I started full -time acting after my father died . I even ran away from home several times because I wanted to be on location. My mother gave me her full support when she started seeing me on screen .





“I used to be a proper businessman before , but acting runs through my veins . The field of business is a playground for me but there is no other profession I would rather do than this . Acting is my destiny. ”

