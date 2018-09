Published:

APC Governorship hopeful in Rivers State Tonye Cole has unleashed his campaign materials few days after dumping his thriving businesses to join the murky water of politics .Tonye ,a multi billionaire and courage founder of Sahara Energy and also Chairman of Ikeja Electrics recently announced his disengagement from the companies in order to contest for the election where he will face incumbent Nyesom Wike of the PDP