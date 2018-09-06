MTN Project Fame Winner Now Drives Taxi

Published:





Winner of MTN Project Fame season six Olawale Ojo has reportedly paused his musical career to become a cab driver.





This was made known by Tope Delano, a writer, who had a sit and talk with the reality show winner and posted the narrative on Instagram.





Ojo told Delano that he decided to take on the cab-driving job in order to raise enough money to fund his studio sessions.





It was learnt that Olawale Ojo, as the winner of the 2013 Project Fame, had received the sum of N5 million, an SUV and a recording contract.





On September 26, 2014, he released his first album Almost Famous.





He worked with A-list producers and artists like Lil Kesh, Skales and Tiwa Savage on the album.





The singer revealed in the interview that the entertainment industry is not as rosy as perceived and he had to look for an alternative to make money and also sponsor his studio sessions.





Olawale Ojo is a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH).

