More Lawmakers Join Buhari Support Group Despite Ban By Saraki

More lawmakers from both chambers of the National Assembly are joining the Buhari Parliamentary Support Group (PSG) despite a ban by Senate President, Bukola Saraki.





It was gathered that the lawmakers joined the group after last week’s joint executive session of the Senate and the House of Representatives, which they described as self-serving.





Those who initiated the PSG first at the senate said they floated the group to protect and defend the interest of President Muhammadu Buhari.





The group emerged following the passage of a bill in February that sought to change elections sequence in the country in such a way that National Assembly elections would come first, to be followed by governorship and state assemblies, while presidential election would be the last.





But senators such as Abdullahi Adamu, Ovie Omo-Agege and a host of others rejected the passage of the bill by the Senate and thereafter formed the PSG.





Sen. Omo-Agege specifically said the elections sequence change was targeted at President Buhari.





He, along with others, were investigated and he was subsequently slammed with a suspension for 90 legislative days on April 12. A court has since voided that.





The Senate equally banned the PSG, saying it would not tolerate the existence of any such group

