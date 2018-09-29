More Information Emerges On How Singing Sensation Mayorkun Was Attacked At YABATECH

Published:

DMW star, Mayorkun, shared a video last week of how his car was badly damaged by some people after his show at the Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos. The reports, which made the rounds, stated that the award-winning singer was almost killed during the attack.



Speaking on the matter, Mayorkun’s manager, known as Sam, noted that his client was not hurt in any way.



He said they suspected that the assailants were hoodlums and not students of the school.



“We suspect that most of the people who did that were not students of the school; they were probably the thugs who gained access to the school because they heard that Mayorkun was coming for the show.



“Mayorkun was the last person that performed at the show, so after the show ended, everybody started coming out at once and the bad boys around started following him. He didn’t sustain any injury he was actually having fun until the glass was broken and all he said was that we should drive fast and leave the school.



“We were in two cars – a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Mercedes Benz. We consider it as showing of love by fans that got out of control.



“The report that Mayorkun was almost killed was false; he wasn’t hurt at all. The thugs just took it to the extreme. Mayorkun was in the SUV when it happened; he was in the back and that was why they hit the glass at the back while the car was in motion,” he said.



He further stated that it was the third concert they had had in the school and that the previous visits to the school never had any incident.



“At a point, we thought they were students coming to take some pictures, catch a glimpse of Mayorkun or ask Mayorkun for money, but everything suddenly changed when we noticed the ‘area boys’ (urchins). When we got close to the gate of the school, they turned violent. If they were students, everything would have ended at the school gate.



“Next time we are going there to perform, we will get the organisers to put more security in place. When it happened, he just laughed about it because he was used to it,” Sam said.

