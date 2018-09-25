Modric Wins FIFA World Best Player Award. Ends Ronaldo-Messi Dominance

Published:

Luka Modric has ended the Ronaldo-Messi duopoly after being named the Best FIFA Men’s Player, while Brazil legend Marta secured the women’s award for a record sixth time.





The midfielder enjoyed a stellar 2017-18 campaign, helping Real Madrid win a third straight Champions League before captaining Croatia to a maiden World Cup final – a feat that saw him claim the Golden Ball in Russia.





Modric’s coronation marks the first time that Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi have failed to take home the award, which previously overlapped with the Ballon d’Or, since Kaka won in 2007.





Modric was last month named Uefa’s Men’s Player of the Year ahead of Ronaldo and Salah.





Juventus’ Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah were the other players on the final shortlist.





Earlier in the day, Salah had been awarded the FIFA Puskas award for his solo strike in the Merseyside derby against Everton, in which he weaved through the defence to curl the ball into the top corner.





Former Chelsea man Thibaut Courtois was awarded the best goalkeeper award, after his Golden Glove-winning World Cup tournament with Belgium.





France boss Didier Deschamps picked up the best manager award after guiding his nation to their second World Cup victory.

