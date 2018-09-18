Missing Army Major General Found Dead

Published:





Major General Idris Alkali, a former Chief of Administration of the Nigerian Army, who went missing since September 4th, this year has been found dead.





According to reports, the remains of Alkali was found in a pool along JUTH permanent site in Plateau state yesterday Sunday September 16th.





According to media personality, Bello Lukman of Unity FM in Jos, three corpses were also found around Kwata Gyel road this morning. The corpse were that of one Aminu Adam, a milk (Fura Da Nono) seller Aishatu Musa and an unidentified bike boy.

Share This