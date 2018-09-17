Miss Maristella Okpala Emerges As Miss Earth 2018

Published:

After much hype and anticipation, the 17th edition of Miss Earth Nigeria pageant held at the prestigious Presidential hotel, Port Harcourt in Rivers State, last Saturday, 8th September.





As expected, it was a grand event. A build-up to the event had all the contestants camped for ten days at the exotic Reventon Park Hotel (Lamborghini) hotel, Port Harcourt. It was indeed another plus for Rivers State as it attracted tourists to the state.





Performing on the night were entertainers like famous Harrisong who was on hand to entertain guests. Rivers State Culture was also on display as ‘Owembe boys’ masquerades from Obio/Akpor LGA thrilled the audience. The event anchor was an on air personality who was herself a former Miss Earth Nigeria pageant winner in 2006.





Ibinabor Fiberesima, the national director of Miss Earth Nigeria pageant, was one of the attractions of the night. She spoke with enthusiasm and passion as she introduced the pageant to the guests.





She praised the state Governor, Nyesom Wike for providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.





“Miss Earth Nigeria pageant is all about the environment; and Rivers state has indeed regained her former Glory as the garden city all thanks to the Governor. As you know, Miss Earth Pageant is all about the environment and who else is more passionate about the environment than governor Wike. You can tell by his policies.”





The Theme for this year’s pageant was ‘Goddesses of the Earth’. This year’s edition had 17 beautiful ladies as finalists contesting for the prestigious crown. Over 1000 ladies from across the ladies took part in the qualifiers. In the end, four of the girls emerged as the flag bearers accordingly. The four winners are





Maristella Okpala was the winner of the night. She is Miss Earth Nigeria ‘Air’ while Vinna Snithers Briggs was the first runner-up and Miss Earth Nigeria ‘Water’. Other winners are Nna-Udosen Chikaodili Enobong, the second runner up and Miss Earth Nigeria Fire with Ekwemozo Adaobi being the third runner-up.





The new queen Miss Earth Nigeria, Maristella Okpala is from Anambra State. She is Dental Technician and an NCAA licensed cabin crew. She will be flying the Nigerian flag at the Miss Earth World which will be held on the third of November in the Philippines with over 90 other countries.

