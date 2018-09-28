Minister Of Women Affairs Screened Out Of Taraba State APC Governorship Primaries

Published:

The immediate past Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, has been screened out of the race for the governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, northern Nigeria.



Alhassan, who is fondly called ‘Mama Taraba’, resigned her ministerial position in July to pursue her governorship, having come within whiskers of winning the election in 2015 only to see the position go to Darius Ishaku of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Alhassan polled 275,966 votes as the APC candidate in 2015 while PDP’s candidate, Ishaku polled 369,318, despite leading the original election that preceded a rerun in the areas where voting was cancelled.





The Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, confirmed Alhassan’s disqualification on Thursday night.





Mama Taraba’s disqualification came after the meeting of the ruling party’s National Working Committee (NWC), which reviewed the report of the governorship aspirants screening committee.

