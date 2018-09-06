MBGN Returns To Yenagoa, Bayelsa, Nigeria's Destination Of Choice

Published:





It is that time of the year again when we search for one young, beautiful, talented lady out of the millions of beautiful girls from across the country to wear the prestigious crown of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria.





The process of picking Nigeria’s next most beautiful girl started with the nationwide screening exercise which held in Enugu, Port Harcourt, Abuja and finally Lagos.





At the end of what has been a very competitive screening process, 37 lucky girls were able to stand out taller than their counterparts. These girls will now proceed on a two week long camp session where they will get extensive training and grooming in choreography, cat-walking, poise and comportment to prepare them for the main event under the tutelage of seasoned Hollywood casting agent, Juliette Hagermann.





As you may have heard by now-this year, Africa’s most prestigious pageant is returning home to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.





Following successful hosting of past editions of the pageant in Lagos, Owerri, Benin, Calabar and twice in Yenagoa, Bayelsa....the Glory of all lands, is pulling out all the stops once again to host the pageant as well as promote the state as a tourism destination of choice, using the established brand name of the MBGN.





The theme of this year's pageant, is Girl Child Education, which is in tune with the Bayelsa state Governor's drive to democratise education and empower young people in the state.





Preparations are already in top gear as the organizers, Silverbird Productions in partnership with the Bayelsa state government put heads together to ensure a world class event.





You will recall Silverbird had a successful hosting of the 2013 and 2014 MBGN as well as the debut edition of the CAAN Music Awards by the Bayelsa state government and Bayelsa State Tourism Development Agency then under the capable leadership of Mrs Ebizi Brown who's now the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Bayelsa state Governor, His Excellency, Seriake Dickson.





Those exciting shows produced by the Silverbird Productions in Bayelsa left a stamp of endorsement on the state as the new entertainment capital of Nigeria. The return to Bayelsa as the host of the 2018 edition is akin to a return home for ithe MBGN.





Mrs Brown, expects nothing less than a bigger and better show considering the experiences garnered from the previous stellar shows.





The significance of the MBGN cannot be understated according to Mrs Ebiere Musah, the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism Development in Bayelsa state, who said the government is poised to exploit the benefits to showcase the state in more positive light as well as exhibit its rich culture and tourism plus the giant developmental strides of the Governor Dickson administration.





The expected arrival of sponsoring companies and brands into the state as a result of the MBGN pageant is equally exciting to Mrs.Funkazi Koroye Crooks, the Commissioner forTrade, Industry and Investment.





It's in tandem with the strategic vision of the government to attract the private sector, both within and outside the country to open businesses in the state in order to continuously create job opportunities as well as create alternative sources of revenue for the State.









She pointed out that the resulting opportunity of a government-private sector partnership with Bayelsa state government would be clearer as future relationship such as endorsements and contracts bid follow.





Mr Guy Murray-Bruce wears two hats as the Special Adviser on Tourism Development and Entertainment, Bayelsa State and the National Director for Nigeria for Miss World and Miss Universe.





He said the beauty pageant offers opportunity, to popularize and promote the tourism and culture of Bayelsa State. He pledged to use his office to attract high networth business men and more visitors to the state.





Prof Steve Azaiki, a former Secretary to the State Government, is the Chairman, Organising Committee of the pageant.





He said the 2018 MBGN in Yenagoa is expected to bring world attention to Bayelsa state and indeed the Niger Delta of Nigeria. "For the last few years the Niger Delta has emerged from a troubled past to a people whose mentality and action demonstrate peace and development in action. Bayelsa is very peaceful and the people are warm and welcoming. It will be a good opportunity for the people to show off its many educational institutions, world class medical facilities, and tourist attractions such as Oloibiri Oil Museum, Brass beautiful sea and its white sands, the beauty of veteran poet, Gabriel Okara's River Nun among other tourist attractions which abound in the state" he enthused.





Aside other plans for the MBGN, the Chairman, MBGN Production team, Bola Salako said there's a planned virtual press center for the Bayelsa state government, the organisers, investors, sponsors and entertainment based companies to gain visibility through vast number of new media, internet based promotional outlets as well as the traditional media updates.





He noted that the daily updates with repeats will be broadcast on Silverbird Television and entire final event will be streamed online in its virtual pressroom. Fans from all parts of the world will have the capability to watch the event online. He called for more sponsors to tap into the huge benefits and exposure.





The grand finale event will be broadcast live on Silverbird Television Dream Network, IBAN partner stations and satellite channels.





He said the 31st edition of the MBGN promises to be a world class event leveraging on the over 38 years of the Silverbird brand's reputation as entertainment events producers of note.





This year’s Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant is the 31st edition of the event which began in 1986. The pageant has provided a platform for many young women who have gone on to have successful careers in entertainment, media and politics. The list includes Linda Chuba Ikpeazu, Bianca Onoh Ojukwu, Omowunmi Akinnifesi, Regina Askia, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, and ofcourse Agbani Darego who won the Miss World crown in 2001, becoming the first black African to do so. In 2014, Queen Celestine the 1st runner up at the 2014 MBGN represented the country at the Miss Universe pageant where she emerged as Miss Congeniality. Just last year, the outgoing MBGN, Ugochi Ihezue won the Top Model of the world title at the Miss World finals in China.





MBGN as we like to call it still remains the most glamorous pageant in Nigeria today and the one to beat in the whole of Africa.





With that said, now plan your itinerary for the most exciting show of your life as all roads lead to Bayelsa state from the 9th climaxing with the glamorous MBGN pageant on Friday, 21st of September at the Dr Gabriel Okara Cultural Center, Ovom, Yenagoa, with top Nigerian artists in performance. Live Red carpet begins at 5pm.





The State Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, the government of Bayelsa state, youths and the entire Niger Delta are looking forward to welcoming visitors, guests and participants, to the Most beautiful girl in Nigeria pageant holding in Yenagoa Bayelsa state - the Glory of all lands.

