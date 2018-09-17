Many Rendered Homeless As Flood Hits Bayelsa Communities

Published:

The uprising of flooding in some communities in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa has rendered many residents homeless.





Commissioner for Information in Bayelsa, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who confirmed the development to newsmen, disclosed that the number of communities affected by the flood is on the increase, adding that the State is in dire need of support





The commissioner also said the State Government was still assessing the damage caused by the disaster and was expecting support from the Federal Government.





Iworiso-Markson decried the delay in the release of the fund since 2012, saying it would have helped to complement the efforts of the state government in tackling the flood.





The commissioner urged residents in Bayelsa to be vigilante and report flood incidents in their various communities to the flood emergency telephone lines for quick intervention.





He observed that the timely steps taken by the government in setting up a flood response team and subsequent sensitisation had prepared the minds of the flood-prone communities, adding that earlier flood alert also saved the day.





The Commissioner, however, reiterated an earlier call made by the Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah (Rtd), that the state is yet to get its own share of the flood intervention fund.





Jonah had on Wednesday, while receiving a delegation from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) expressed displeasure over the non-payment of its share of the N1.6 billion approved by the Federal Government for states ravaged by flood.





Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Sagbama constituency 3 in the State House of Assembly, Mr Salo Adikumo confirmed that the worst-hit communities in his area included Asamabiri, Elemebiri, Ekperiware and Adagbabiri.





He called for the intervention of the Federal Government, through NEMA.

