Many People Confirmed Dead As Plane Crashes In South Sudan

A 19-seater plane has crashed into a lake in the centre of South Sudan with many on board feared dead, according to a regional official.





CKN News understands that the Anglican Bishop of Yirol, Simon Adut, was confirmed among the dead.





"We have not yet established full details of the airline but what we know it is a 19-seater plane coming from Juba to Yirol this morning,” said regional information minister for the Eastern Great Lakes state Taban Abel Aguek.





Aguek also said, “When it arrived the weather was so foggy and when it tried to land it crashed into Lake Yirol adjacent to Yirol town. Its so sad. Many people on board are feared dead. We are still establishing details.”

