Man Climbs Telecom Mast To Protest Buhari's Re-election, Incompetence In Abuja

A man identified as Nura Ilyasu has climbed a telecommunications network mast in Abuja to protest President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.





Buhari had on Wednesday submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination form at the headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.





CKN News gathered that Ilyasu, who climbed the mast on Wednesday, came down on Thursday after security officials promised that he would speak to the press.





He had earlier vowed not to descend from the mast until Buhari resigns as Nigeria’s leader.





According to him, Buhari does not deserve another term as hardship in the country is becoming unbearable.









“My name is Nura Ilyasu. I am 28 years old. What I did is within the purview of the law,” he said.





“My human right is to protest peacefully and I never threatened my life or any other person





“What we are going through in this country is not from God. Some microscopic-view individuals hijacked all that God endowed Nigeria with for decent life, and we can’t continue like this.”





He added: “I climbed up for seven days hunger strike to protest the incompetence and cluelessness, to protest presidential impunity and general docility displayed by the masses. We can’t continue like this.





“Other competent candidates are there; even Saraki, Atiku, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal, Dankwambo and others.





“At least one of these [men] will make a good President. I don’t believe General Buhari deserves another four-year term in Nigeria because the pervasive hunger and poverty in Nigeria is inexplicable.





“I don’t have a mental disorder as being insinuated by some people,” explains Ilyasu.

