Man Chews His SIM Card, Then Commits Suicide By Hanging

The tragic report about a married man identified as Afaha Obong who appears to have committed suicide after chewing his sim card in Akwa Ibom state has gone viral.





It was gathered that the remains of Obong was found dangling on a cocoa tree on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.





One Price Otobong Cosmas said that Obong was a businessman based in Oron who hails from Ikot Akpan Ikpong area of the state in southern Nigeria.





According to him, the deceased, who was said to have visited his hometown on Sunday, purportedly took his life on a cocoa tree, behind his Uncle’s home, where he normally resides whenever he visits his hometown.





Apart from his dangling corpse on the tree and the mysterious SIM card, Obong’s phone was reportedly smashed at the scene of the purported suicide.





The reason Obong purportedly took his life had yet to be ascertained at the time of this report.

