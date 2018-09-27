Mad Man Caught With Live Snake, Car key, Voters Card And More In Portharcourt ]Photos]

Published:

A "mad man" was caught yesterday with some suspicious items that has led to the belief he might be a ritualist.





The man was caught today in Elele Alimi in Emohua LGA of Rivers state. He had on him items such as a live snake, a car key, a pack of condom, sweets, voters card, affidavit, a wallet with #3,500 cash, and more.





He was caught by local vigilante group led by Commander, Mr Chidi Agi.





The man, whose identification card has the name Hu-El Mustapha Al-Musta, was said to have been identified as Mr Obinna by a woman who attended community secondary school with him in the same Elele Alimini years back.





Further investigation revealed that he packed his car at Ahoada, a community sharing boundary with Elele Alimini, before disguising as a mad man to get into the community.





