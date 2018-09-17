Linda Ikeji Delivers Baby Boy [Photo]

Published:





Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda welcomes baby boy. The new mom took to her Instagram page to announce the good news moments ago with a photo of herself on a hospital bed clutching in her arms, her new baby, Baby J





''I welcomed my first child, popularly known as baby J today September 17th in a hospital in Atlanta. I cant believe I'm a mum. More later. Make I sleep small for now. lol. Thanks guys for the well wishes. Love you guys so much!''





Linda Ikeji held her bridal showers some few days ago in Atlanta, United States and the event was graced by friends and families including top Nigerian celebrities including Psquare Peter Okoye, Don flexx, Linda’s sisters Vera, Laura and her hubby, Ogonna Kanu, Linda’s mum, dad and other friends of the family.

Share This