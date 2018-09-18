Tuesday, 18 September 2018

Linda Ikeji Delivered Baby Without Any Stress... Younger Sister

Published: September 18, 2018

Sandra Ikeji, sister to celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji has said her sister did not waste time in labor on Monday.

Linda on Monday delivered a baby boy in Atlanta, Georgia in the US.

Speaking on how difficult labor was for her sister, she noted that it just took a little push.

“Mummy J pushed just twice and baby J came out crying, I haven’t seen Labour as easy as this, the Doctors were so happy cos this happened within minutes,” she wrote on social media.

“I know this ‘cos I was in the labor room Congratulations @officiallindaikeji we welcome J with much love. Thank you baba God.”

