Linda Ikeji Delivered Baby Without Any Stress... Younger Sister

Sandra Ikeji, sister to celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji has said her sister did not waste time in labor on Monday.





Linda on Monday delivered a baby boy in Atlanta, Georgia in the US.





Speaking on how difficult labor was for her sister, she noted that it just took a little push.





“Mummy J pushed just twice and baby J came out crying, I haven’t seen Labour as easy as this, the Doctors were so happy cos this happened within minutes,” she wrote on social media.





“I know this ‘cos I was in the labor room Congratulations @officiallindaikeji we welcome J with much love. Thank you baba God.”

