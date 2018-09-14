Lecturer Arraigned For Allegedly Sodomizing Student

Published:

A lecturer who was accused of sodomy by one of his students was on Thursday docked before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan.





David Aremu Oluwafemi, 40, was accused of sexual assault by a class rep at the Federal College of Agriculture. Back in August, the class rep went on the "Taloye" radio show on Petals FM, Ibadan, to accuse his lecturer of trying to have anal sex with him.





An audio with a voice alleged to be the lecturer's voice was also shared. In it, the victim is heard trying to stop the lecturer from engaging in sexual intercourse with him but the lecturer silenced him.





Lasisi went on to accuse the lecturer of searching only male students during exam periods just so he can get close enough to their private parts. After Lasisi made the allegations on radio, the school's management released a statement promising to investigate the allegations.





Subsequently, the lecturer was arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan over alleged sodomy. He is also being tried for an attempt to receive a cell phone as gratification for the award of marks to his students.









The prosecutor, Matthew Ojeah, told the court that the lecturer on August 6, at about 8:30p.m., indecently assaulted one Jamiu Lateef, 27, an HND1 student. Mr Ojeah said the accused allegedly massaged the manhood of Mr Lateef at SW9/ 717, Olugbode Street, Odo-Ona, Ibadan. He alleged that the accused asked his students to buy him an Infinix Hotnote IV phone as gratification for the award of marks to them, NAN reports.





According to the prosecutor, Mr Olufemi coaxed the students through one Ganiyat Adedeji to buy him an Infinix Hotnote cell phone for upgrade of their marks in Agriculture Engineering. Ojeah said the offences contravened Section 98 (1) and 217 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.





The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charges. J.A. Apo, counsel to the accused, urged the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms. The Chief Magistrate, Jejelola Ogunbona, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum. Mrs Ogunbona adjourned the case until October 19 for mention.

