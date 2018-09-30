Leah Sharibu’s Parents Deny Dragging FG To Court

Published:





Rebecca Sharibu, the mother of Leah Sharibu, has once again appealed to the Buhari's led Government to secure the release of her daughter from Boko Haram captivity.





She made the emotional appeal during a news conference in Jos on Saturday, seven months after Leah was abducted.





In an emotional interaction with journalists, Leah’s mother who spoke in Hausa, said the appeal was urgent as Boko Haram had threatened to kill Leah if the group’s demands are not met.





"She pleaded with the President, the Vice President, the Secretary to the Federal Government to, please, do whatever they can to ensure that Leah is released,” Dr Gloria Samdi, an activist said after the heartbroken mother spoke.





Leah’s father, Nathan Sharibu, also called in and appealed to the government to act urgently as time is running out for his daughter.





He rejected having any connection with any court case against the Federal Government seeking compensation over the abduction of Leah.





The Convener, Citizens Monitoring Group, Reverend Gideon Para Mallam, called on the federal government to listen to the plea by Leah’s parents and take concrete steps to free her.





Leah Sharibu was one of the over 100 schoolgirls abducted from the Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi, Adamawa State, on February 19, 2018.





Although the other girls have been freed, she has been held back reportedly for refusing to denounce her religion – Christianity. There have been calls from across the world for her release.

