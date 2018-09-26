Leah Sharibu’s Mother Sues FG, Demands N500m Damages

Published:

The mother of the kidnapped schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, has filed an action against the Federal Government at the Federal High Court in Lagos, claiming N500m damages.





Leah Sharibu was one of the 110 female students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, who had been held in captivity since February 19, 2018, by Boko Haram terrorists on account of her Christian faith.





Rebbecca Leah, the embattled mother in the suit jointly filed with Daniel David Kadzai and a United States-based Lift-Up-Now Incorporation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, demanded N500m as a compensation for the indignities and human deprivations suffered by Leah since her abduction in February 2018.





A copy of the court processes was made available to journalists on Tuesday in Jos, Plateau State capital.





Also joined in the suit dated September 19, 2018, with no FCH/L/cs/1528/18, were the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).





The defendants were joined over their failure to ensure the release of Leah and for failing in their statutory responsibilities.





Among the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs is an order of the court to direct and mandate the defendants to secure the immediate and unconditional release of Leah from the custody of her captors.





The plaintiffs also prayed the court for an order compelling the defendants to employ every means in securing her release.

