Late Christy Essien Igbokwe's Husband Speaks To CKN TV On Her Last Days On Earth

APENA HUSBAND SPEAKS TO CKN NEWS TVHe became the first General Manager of Nigeria's foremost Newspaper Punch at the young age of 26.Punch at inception was on a tripod with Late Chief Aboderin (Founder).,Mr Sam Amaka (Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper) incharge of Editorials and himself handling the Finance angle.But most importantly, he is the husband of one of the greatest female artistes to have come out of Africa, the Lady of Songs and former PMAN President Christy Essien (The real Apena,the wife of Prince Jegede Sokoya) of MASQUERADE fame.For over an hour, he sat down with CKN News TV to tell us his life and time, how he met his wife, that gave him four wonderful sons, his late wife's musical career and her last moments on mother earth.It is an interview you've not seen before on any TV Set.Our next guest on ONE ON ONE WITH CKN on CKN NEWS TV is Chief Edwin Igbokwe.Watch out.