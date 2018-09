Published:

Some residents of Lagos state, particularly Christians, few hours ago staged a protest along the busing Ikorodu road, demanding that the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, is allowed to run for a second term in office like his predecessors.





Ambode is alleged to have fallen out of favor from his party leaders including APC National leader, Bola Tinubu, and may not fly the party's flag at the governorship election next year if he fails to win the primaries.

